No proposal being considered to scrap sedition law: Hansraj Ahir

MoS Home Hansraj Ahir on Tuesday said no proposal is being considered by the Centre to scrap the sedition law.
"No such proposal (scrapping sedition law) is under consideration by the Government," Ahir said in a written reply in LokSabha.
Last month, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had accused the Centre of misusing sedition charges and termed it a "colonial law".
Speaking to ANI, Sibal had said, "There is no need for a sedition law in today's times, it is a colonial law. Many who merely speak or tweet against the government have sedition charges imposed against them; it is being misused by the Centre just to keep citizens in check."
The reaction from the Congress leader came two days after Delhi Police slapped charges of sedition, rioting, and criminal conspiracy on former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in a three-year-old incident which rocked the campus of India's premier seat of learning on the evening of February 9, 2016.
The JNUSU termed the charge sheeting of Kumar and nine others in the sedition case as "a clear case of vendetta" allegedly carried out at the "well-planned instruction from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)."
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU