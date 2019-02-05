No proposal being considered to scrap sedition law: Hansraj Ahir

MoS Home on Tuesday said no proposal is being considered by the Centre to scrap the law.

"No such proposal (scrapping law) is under consideration by the Government," said in a written reply in LokSabha.

Last month, senior had accused the Centre of misusing charges and termed it a "colonial law".

Speaking to ANI, Sibal had said, "There is no need for a in today's times, it is a Many who merely speak or tweet against the government have sedition charges imposed against them; it is being misused by the Centre just to keep citizens in check."

The reaction from the came two days after slapped charges of sedition, rioting, and criminal conspiracy on former (JNUSU) and nine others in a three-year-old incident which rocked the campus of India's premier seat of learning on the evening of February 9, 2016.

The JNUSU termed the charge sheeting of Kumar and nine others in the sedition case as "a clear case of vendetta" allegedly carried out at the "well-planned instruction from the (PMO)."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)