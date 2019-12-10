No proposal for private sector reservation under consideration, says govt

No proposal for in is under consideration, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

"As per information provided by the Department for Promotion of Industrial and Internal Trade (DPIIT), no such proposal for in is under consideration," the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said in a written reply.

However, the ministry said that a coordination Committee on Affirmative Action for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in was set up by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in 2006.

It informed that so far nine meetings of Coordination Committee have been held while adding that in the first Coordination Committee meeting, it was stated that the best course for achieving progress on the issue of affirmative action is through voluntary action by the industry itself.

The ministry in its reply stated that in the context of in private sector, the industry representatives are of the view that "reservation is not a solution but are willing to partner with the government and appropriate agencies in enhancing and expanding current recruitment policy for the marginalised section, especially SC and ST at all levels, as also to encourage skill development and training."

"Accordingly, the apex industry associations have prepared Voluntary Code of Conduct (VCC) for their member companies centered around education, employability, entrepreneurship and employment to achieve inclusion. Measures undertaken by the member of Industry Associations, inter-alia, includes scholarships, vocation training, entrepreneurship development programmes and coaching etc," it said.

The ministry said in the 9th meeting, the industry associations were requested to take more proactive measures under affirmative action in terms of conducting full-day sessions with their member companies for this initiative, adoption of villages and encouragement of SC/ST entrepreneurs, merit scholarships to research scholars, and the career guidance programmes for tribal students and support and contribute in the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and explore the possibility of placement as well.

"Industry associations were further requested to enroll at least 25 per cent of apprentices from SC/ST communities," the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said in its reply.