Noida police to issue red card as final warning to eve-teasers

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's order to re-activate anti-Romeo squads in the state, Noida police has on Saturday introduced a new system of issuing red cards to eve-teasers to curb crime against women in the state.

"In every police station anti-Romeo squad has been reactivated and a new system has been introduced to issue red cards against those men who stalk or misbehave with women or girls going to offices, colleges or schools. The suspects will be issued a red card with a warning that if they are found it doing again an FIR will be registered against them," Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar police station said.

The red card will contain the name of the eve-teaser, his parent's name, residential address with an undertaking signed by him that he will respect women and will never repeat such behaviour again.

The Noida police will also distribute forms in colleges and schools to get feedback regarding any hotspots where eve-teasing takes place and on how the squads can be made better.

Anti-Romeo squads were constituted to curb the eve-teasing menace soon after Yogi Adityanath took over as the Chief Minister of the state in 2017.

