North Korea terms Kim-Trump meeting as 'historic'

North Korea on Monday termed the meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump at Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as "historic".

During the meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the DMZ on Sunday, the two leaders "agreed to keep in close touch in the future."

They also agreed to "resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and in the bilateral relations," Yonhap News Agency cited the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as reporting.

Meanwhile, Trump has said that amazing things happened during his three-day visit to Asia.

"So many amazing things happened over the last three days. All, or at least most of those things, are great for the United States. Much was accomplished!," Trump tweeted.

Trump met Kim in the DMZ on Sunday, becoming the first sitting US President to set foot in the former enemy territory."Stepping across that line was a great honour," Trump said, adding that his and Kim's was a "great friendship," CNN reported.

After a handshake with Kim, Trump walked 20 steps into North Korea. He also invited Kim to the White House.

"I'll invite him to the White House right now," Trump said, shortly after becoming the first sitting US President to cross into North Korea.

"It's good to see you again. I didn't expect to meet you at this place," said Kim.

It may be noted that no North Korean leader has visited the US so far.

This was the third time this year that the two leaders are coming face to face, the last meeting being in May at Hanoi.

Denuclearisation talks hit a roadblock after the second Summit in Vietnam ended abruptly with no joint statement being released.The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences over sanction waiver.

