Odisha: BJP complains to CEO over issuance of postal ballots

BJP state unit on Tuesday filed a complaint with the (CEO) alleging that the polling officials issued more postal ballots than required for government officials who were on election duty.

"Returning officers have issued more postal ballots than the number of government servants on election duty in respect of that constituency. Instances of some people casting their votes at the booth as well as via postal ballot were also reported," stated the letter written by the party.

should verify and reject the extra postal ballots and take strict action against the concerned polling officials for dereliction of duty, the BJP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)