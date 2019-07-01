JUST IN
Business Standard

Over 150 stranded in Kazakhstan, Kerala CMO seeks Embassy's help

ANI  |  General News 

Following reports of over 150 people being stranded in an oil farm in Kazakhstan, Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday said that it has requested the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan to ensure the safety of Indian employees stuck there.

"Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) has requested the Embassy to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Indian employees. The state government has also requested the Embassy for the details of the stranded Indians," said a statement from the CMO.

"NORKA is in touch with Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan after reports of over 150 Indians being stranded in an oil farm. The Chief Minister has directed NORKA to do the needful," the statement read.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 00:15 IST

