Pak appoints Mueenul Haq as High Commissioner to India

Pakistan on Monday announced career diplomat Mueenul Haq as its new High Commissioner to India.
"New Delhi, India, is very important...After consultation, I have decided to appoint Mueenul Haq, the current ambassador in France, who will be sent to (New) Delhi, and I hope that he (Haq) will deliver," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a video statement.
Haq was appointed after Sohail Mehmood left the High Commissioner's post to join as foreign secretary, reported Express Tribune.
Qureshi has expressed hope that Haq would perform his "new job with the best of his abilities."
Along with India, Pakistan has announced new ambassadors to several countries including China, Japan and Brussels.
In Beijing, Naghmana Hashmi will replace Masood Khalid, the incumbent envoy to China, after completion of his tenure.
Additional Secretary Imtiaz Ahmad has been appointed Ambassador to Japan, while Zaheer Janjua, currently serving as additional secretary in Europe, will look after the Pakistani mission in Brussels.
"After consulting the Prime Minister, I am happy to announce the following appointments. I wish the newly appointed officers good luck and hope they represent Pakistan with utmost dignity and effectiveness," Pak FM tweeted.
Islamabad has appointed over two dozen envoys to 18 countries, stated Qureshi.
