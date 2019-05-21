Pak appoints Mueenul Haq as High Commissioner to India

on Monday announced as its new to

"New Delhi, India, is very important...After consultation, I have decided to appoint Mueenul Haq, the current in France, who will be sent to (New) Delhi, and I hope that he (Haq) will deliver," said in a video statement.

Haq was appointed after Sohail Mehmood left the High Commissioner's post to join as foreign secretary, reported Express Tribune.

Qureshi has expressed hope that Haq would perform his "new job with the best of his abilities."

Along with India, has announced new to several countries including China, and

In Beijing, Naghmana Hashmi will replace Masood Khalid, the to China, after completion of his tenure.

has been appointed to Japan, while Zaheer Janjua, currently serving as in Europe, will look after the Pakistani mission in

"After consulting the Prime Minister, I am happy to announce the following appointments. I wish the newly appointed officers good luck and hope they represent with utmost dignity and effectiveness," Pak FM tweeted.

has appointed over two dozen envoys to 18 countries, stated Qureshi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)