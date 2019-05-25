Paris: Police resort to tear gas shelling as Yellow Vest protests turn violent

The police had to resort to using tear gas after clashes erupted during the Yellow Vest here on Saturday.

The have continued across ever since they erupted in November last year. The demonstrators took to the streets against the government's proposed hike in fuel taxes, which were subsequently scrapped by the Emmanuel Macron-led government.

While the were peaceful in all other regions on Saturday, the police were compelled to use tear gas against the protesters in

The protests entered their 28th week this Saturday, despite the Macron government's efforts to meet the demands of the agitators.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)