Paris: Police resort to tear gas shelling as Yellow Vest protests turn violent

ANI  |  Europe 

The police had to resort to using tear gas after clashes erupted during the Yellow Vest protests here on Saturday.

The protests have continued across France ever since they erupted in November last year. The demonstrators took to the streets against the government's proposed hike in fuel taxes, which were subsequently scrapped by the Emmanuel Macron-led government.

While the protests were peaceful in all other regions on Saturday, the police were compelled to use tear gas against the protesters in Paris.

The protests entered their 28th week this Saturday, despite the Macron government's efforts to meet the demands of the agitators.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 23:20 IST

