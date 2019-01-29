US, China to discuss trade relations on Jan 30,31

A Chinese delegation will arrive in the to hold a series of meetings on January 30 and 31 to discuss trade relations between the two countries, announced on Monday.

"For the United States, the trade discussions will be led by Trade Representative (USTR) and include Steven Mnuchin, Wilbur Ross, to the for Economic Policy Larry Kudlow, and to the for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro," a statement from Sarah Sanders' office confirmed.

"The principals will be accompanied by senior officials from the White House, USTR, and the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, State, and the Treasury," the statement added.

The meetings are a part of the agreement of a 'temporary truce' reached by Trump and his Chinese counterpart during their dinner on December 1 on the sidelines of the summit in

Part of their agreement was to engage in 90 days of negotiations with a view to achieving the needed structural changes in that affect trade between the United States and

In Argentina, Trump had agreed to not raise the then-10 per cent tariffs on the USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 per cent. Also, agreed to purchase "very substantial" amounts of agriculture, energy, and other goods in order to restore trade balances.

Additionally, China agreed to "reduce and remove" tariffs on US-made cars and reclassify 'fentanyl' as a 'controlled substance', with the terming the latter a "wonderful humanitarian gesture".

The statement from the added: "The two sides will also discuss China's pledge to purchase a substantial amount of goods and services from the United States. Under this agreement, an traveled to for trade meetings from January 7 to 9, 2019.

