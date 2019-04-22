PIL seeks direction to Delhi govt to appoint one law officer for every jail

-
A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi government and DG Tihar to ensure compliance of Section 6 of Delhi Prison Act, 2000, by appointing one law officer for every jail in the national capital.
Delhi Prison Act, 2000 (Delhi Act No.2 of 2002) was passed by the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi on November 23, 2000.
Section 6 of Delhi Prison Act, 2000 mandates that there shall be a Law Officer for every Jail. Apart from the same, it further mandates that there shall be a Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, a Medical Officer, and a welfare officer for every jail.
It is also mentioned that the compliance is done by the respondents in all respect except appointing Law Officer for every jail. From August 2016 to February 2019, there was no Law Officer in Prison Headquarter and that the legal affairs used to be dealt with by an officer equivalent to the rank of Deputy Superintendent, the petition states.
At present, there is only one Law Officer for all jails, who is having an office at the Prison Headquarters, Tihar, New Delhi. The official is dealing with all legal issues relating to all 16 jails of Delhi.
Petitioner Amit Sahni, through this petition, seeks Law Officers are required to be appointed in all jails under the respondents, as per the mandate of Section 6 of Delhi Prison Act, 2000.
According to the petitioner, law officers will supervise all legal matters, draft and file replies/responses, follow up court matters, report day to day outcome of court cases, appear in court along with government counsels, coordinate with the branches of department for compliance of directions from courts, maintain monthly statistics of court cases, and prepare for special courts for the petty offenders.
The petitioner had made a representation on April 1 this year to the respondents but no action has been taken by the respondents in this regard. The PIL will come up for hearing on Tuesday.
