We are professional force, committed to our job: Delhi Police on Kejriwal's assassination claim

A day after raised questions over his security, police on Saturday said that their security personnel guarding the chief are dedicated professionals who are "committed to their job".

"The security unit of Police is a professional set up of well-trained personnel who are thoroughly committed to their job and performed duties with a high level of dedication and professionalism," Police said in a statement given to ANI.

It said, "The unit has been providing security cover commendably for several high dignitaries of all political parties. The security personnel posted in the security team of honourable CM, Delhi are equally well committed to their duties."

Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that his life was under threat and that the BJP is conspiring to kill him. He feared that he will be murdered like former PM

"I will be murdered like by my PSO [Personal Security Officer] one day," Kejriwal told a new channel in

He said, "BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day."

Kejriwal claimed that his (PSO) reports to the BJP and added, "They will kill me one day through my PSO, like Indira Gandhi".

Earlier in the day, MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that his party does not trust which is under the direct control of the "We don't trust Delhi Police," he said.

Questioning the police over attacks on Kejriwal in the recent past, Bhardwaj said: "After becoming CM, he has been attacked at least 6 times in presence of the police. Even after such incidents, no action was taken.

