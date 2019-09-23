PM Modi has established India on world stage: JP Nadda

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand success of 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston, BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday said that he has shown that India has established itself on the world stage.

"Yesterday PM Modi showed that India has established itself on the world stage. We have a hierarchy of leadership at every level. The BJP has great leaders, who have the ability to lead from the Gram Sabha to the Centre," said Nadda while addressing a workers' meet here.

"There are 2,300 political outfits in the country. Around 59 of them are regional while seven of them are national, which are recognised by the Election Commission. Apart from the Left, only the BJP is a democratic party where a lower rung worker can reach any position depending on the work he puts in," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, Nadda said: "If you look at the opposition, half of their leaders are either in jail or on bail. They are visiting courts of the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Investigation Agency."

Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating his life to the welfare of the country's citizens. "When the world is witnessing an economic slowdown, then it is Modi who thinks that India will rebate tax for crores of citizens."

"Thousands of crores have also been transferred to millions of farmers throughout India under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna. Small traders and entrepreneurs, too, have been brought under a new pension scheme, that will help them after they attain the age of 60," he said. Emphasising on the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said: "Today, all of you can proudly say that Kashmir is ours, Kashmir is for every Indian. The abrogation of Article 370 was done by Priem Minister Modi's will power and the political acumen of Home Minister Amit Shah."

"Indra Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and LK Advani came from Pakistan and became Prime Ministers and Deputy Prime Minister here, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir could not even contest the council elections. But now, people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will enjoy the privilege of reservation," he said.

In order to woo voters ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Nadda said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has changed the scenario of the state.

"I salute you (Fadnavis) because you helped people affected by floods in the state. You joined the Yatras, and yet there was no drop in the BJP membership. Maharashtra was a mining field for political leaders five years ago and no leader could run his government for five years. Must say it was a scene of musical chairs in the past," said the BJP working president.

"Corruption was prevalent in Maharashtra five years ago. Leaders kept changing. People too kept changing chair but Maharashtra remained corruption-ridden. Under the guidance of Fadnavis, Maharashtra is moving forward with an honest image today," he said.

