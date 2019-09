Pune Police on Saturday arrested a person and seized four elephant tusks worth Rs 80 lakh in the market from his possession.

According to Crime Branch Unit of Pune Police, the accused has been identified as Bhima Bogriya Mudawat, a 50-year-old resident from Telangana.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

