JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Vakrangee approves change in directorate
Business Standard

PVR consolidated net profit rises 79.29% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.30% to Rs 843.11 crore

Net profit of PVR rose 79.29% to Rs 51.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 51.30% to Rs 843.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 557.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales843.11557.25 51 OPM %19.4718.15 -PBDT140.5583.16 69 PBT89.1144.52 100 NP51.7628.87 79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements