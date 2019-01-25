PVR consolidated net profit rises 79.29% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PVR Q3 net profit at Rs 55.38 crore
PVR Cinemas to acquire southern multiplex major SPI Cinemas
PVR completes acquisition of 71.6% stake of SPI Cinemas
PVR consolidated net profit rises 31.19% in the September 2018 quarter
PVR standalone net profit rises 29.35% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 51.30% to Rs 843.11 croreNet profit of PVR rose 79.29% to Rs 51.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 51.30% to Rs 843.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 557.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales843.11557.25 51 OPM %19.4718.15 -PBDT140.5583.16 69 PBT89.1144.52 100 NP51.7628.87 79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU