Rahul Gandhi meets Alwar gang-rape survivor, says 'justice will be done'

After meeting Alwar gang-rape survivor and her family, president on Thursday affirmed that the matter is not a political issue for him and assured that justice will be ensured to those who suffered.

"Soon after I heard about the incident (Alwar gang rape) I spoke to Ji. This is not a political issue for me. I met the victim's family and they have sought justice which will be done. Action will be taken against culprits," Gandhi told media after meeting the survivor and her family in Alwar along with Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area of in Rajasthan on April 26. A video shot by an alleged accused was reportedly circulated on social media.

According to the police, the victim and her husband were going from village Lalwadi to Taalvraksh on a bike, when at about five men aged between 20-25 years, stopped them and took the couple to deserted sand dunes. The husband was allegedly assaulted and tied up while the woman was gang-raped. The culprits, reportedly, also threatened the couple not to report the matter to the police or they will make the video, public.

The accused also demanded money from the couple which was given to them but later when they again demanded money, the couple reported the matter to the police on May 2.

So far, the police have arrested all six accused in the case. Moreover, Gehlot asked state DGP Kapil Garg to monitor the ongoing probe into the heinous crime.

A political slugfest erupted over the case, with BJP leaders blaming the Congress-led government in the state for alleged failure of law and order. It also demanded Gehlot's resignation while accusing him of deliberately taking no action for electoral gains.