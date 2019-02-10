Rajasthan Royals' players to wear pink jerseys in IPL 2019

on Sunday announced that its players will sport pink jerseys in the upcoming 12th edition of the (IPL 2019).

The decision to go pink came after the huge response from the fans last season and the deep routed link between the colour and the state of Rajasthan.



.@ajinkyarahane88 is raring to go at the new season and just like all of us, is super excited about our new colour! #HallaBol #DareToWearPink pic.twitter.com/NufRxiwJM3 — (@rajasthanroyals) February 11, 2019

"Jaipur is known as the pink city, Jodhpur is famous for pink sandstone and Udaipur produces pink marble. Pink, therefore, is best suited as the official colour of Rajasthan Royals, which will also help the fans identify and celebrate their team," a statement issued by the franchise said.

Along with a change in their brand identity, the Royals have a new brand ambassador in their former skipper, Shane Warne, who will make several trips to India to help the Royals launch pink, build their international fan base and wow the Royals sponsors with his exceptional cricketing knowledge and foresight.



Warne has been very closely associated with the team since its inception and immortalised the Royals after leading the team to title win in the inaugural year in 2008. He went on to captain the team for four seasons until 2011, after which he retired from all forms of cricket. The 11th edition of the IPL saw Warne returning to the Royals as a mentor.

"I am very happy to be back with the Royals and I am grateful to the team and the fans for their constant support. It was important for us to retain our established values but at the same time develop a new and modern identity. I am already in love with the new look of the team and hope the fans will love it too," Warne said.