Rijiju expresses faith in India ahead of team's first WC match

Minister on Wednesday said that he has 'full faith' in the Indian team, who will be playing their first match in this edition of ICC Men's on Wednesday.

"I have full faith in Indian players, they have done a lot of preparation. So, I want to congratulate the whole Indian team and I hope the World Cup, which we had won earlier, we will bring that again in India," Rijiju told ANI.

will compete against South Africa, who are displaying a woeful performance in the tournament as they lost both their previous matches at the hands of England and

batsman did not appear in the previous game which was played against as he faced a blow to head during England clash and Lungi Ngidi also left the field during the second match after he sustained a hamstring Moreover, has also been ruled out of the tournament owing to his shoulder which will further deteriorate their performance.

Whereas are one of the favourites in this edition of the quadrennial tournament as the team is being led by Virat Kohli, who atop the ICC ODI rankings.

The team also features 2011 World-cup winning MS Dhoni. Moreover, the squad includes Hardik Pandya, who was at his devastating best in League as he scored 402 runs in the league and hammered the fastest half-century, 17 deliveries, in the league.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead the department and will get support from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to thwart opponent's batting line-up.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether will be able to change their fortunes from now on or will justify their favourite tag.

India will compete with at the Rose Bowl cricket ground on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)