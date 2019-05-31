RK Singh takes charge as MoS Power and New and Renewable Energy

Bureaucrat-turned-politician RK Singh took charge as the of state (independent charge) for Power and New and on Friday.

Singh said that his priorities would be to ensure quality, reliability and affordability of power and added, "We will overcome the challenges and would maintain the pace of growth."

The also emphasised on working towards the right to meet India's international obligations.

He has also been allotted the additional portfolio of of State (MoS) Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the new cabinet of the

He was greeted at the office in Shram Shakti Bhawan by Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, (MNRE), Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Additional Secretary, MNRE and other senior officials of the Ministry.

A second-time member from Arrah in Bihar, Singh was inducted into the council of ministers of the new government on Thursday.

