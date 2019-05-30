Russia warns of military conforntation amid US' 'blackmailing'

Questioning the US' hawkish stance against Iran, on Thursday warned of military confrontation risks amid Tehran's plans to withdraw from (JCPOA).

"This (US- tensions) may pave the way for a collapse of the JCPOA and the emergence of a chaotic situation, in which risks of a military confrontation would further increase," Sputnik quoted as saying.

Ryabkov remarks come a day after he visited to hold talks with Iran's

"We can see the severe pressure on the part of the toward and [we can see] the attempts to blackmail this country ... At the same time, there is no positive agenda and the is not suggesting any alternative options. It only declares, including on the high level, that it is open for dialogue. But it is not a basis for real talks," Ryabkov said.

In order to build pressure on Iran to drop its nuclear programs, the is increasing its presence in the

The US has ordered and bombers off the coast of Fujairah in the (UAE) to counter an alleged and unexplained threat from Iran.

In addition to this, last week approved the deployment of a defence battery and a Navy ship to the

In November last year, the had re-imposed sanctions on Iranian following the US' withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)