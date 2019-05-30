Russia warns of military conforntation amid US' 'blackmailing'

Questioning the US' hawkish stance against Iran, Russia on Thursday warned of military confrontation risks amid Tehran's plans to withdraw from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"This (US-Iran tensions) may pave the way for a collapse of the JCPOA and the emergence of a chaotic situation, in which risks of a military confrontation would further increase," Sputnik quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov as saying.
Ryabkov remarks come a day after he visited Iran to hold talks with Iran's Foreign minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim.
"We can see the severe pressure on the part of the United States toward Iran and [we can see] the attempts to blackmail this country ... At the same time, there is no positive agenda and the United States is not suggesting any alternative options. It only declares, including on the high level, that it is open for dialogue. But it is not a basis for real talks," Ryabkov said.
In order to build pressure on Iran to drop its nuclear programs, the US military is increasing its presence in the Middle East.
The US has ordered carrier strike warships and B-52 bombers off the coast of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to counter an alleged and unexplained threat from Iran.
In addition to this, Pentagon last week approved the deployment of a Patriot missile defence battery and a Navy ship to the Middle-East.
In November last year, the Trump administration had re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports following the US' withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
