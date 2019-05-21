Stopping BJP first priority, exit poll will prove wrong: Sanjay Singh

(AAP) leader and member on Tuesday said the exit polls will prove to be completely false and asserted that their priority is to stop the from coming to power.

After meeting Akhilesh Yadav, he told ANI "Results will be declared after 2 days. We met to discuss the strategy to be followed after that. The first priority is to stop BJP, pair of Narendra Modi- and communal forces."

He also exuded confidence that SP-BSP-RLD grand alliance will win the maximum number of seats in while asserting that opposition will form a strong government in the Centre.

"I feel the gathbandhan will get more than 60 seats in UP. BJP will be wiped out across the country. Exit polls will prove to be completely false like it had happened before. The opposition will form a strong govt at the centre", he said.

Singh also lambasted accusing it of working in favour of BJP.

"The has entirely become a puppet of the BJP government. They should shift their office to They haven't yet made clear as to what would happen in case VVPAT count doesn't match with the EVM. is working in a biased way", he said.

Earlier on Monday, the (AAP) had written to Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, seeking deployment of and security forces at the strong rooms.

AAP has alleged the opposition parties have "planned attempts to gerrymander with EVMs a day or two ahead of the actual counting on May 23.

