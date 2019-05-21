Stopping BJP first priority, exit poll will prove wrong: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said the exit polls will prove to be completely false and asserted that their priority is to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power.
After meeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he told ANI "Results will be declared after 2 days. We met to discuss the strategy to be followed after that. The first priority is to stop BJP, pair of Narendra Modi-Amit Shah and communal forces."
He also exuded confidence that SP-BSP-RLD grand alliance will win the maximum number of seats in Uttar Pradesh while asserting that opposition will form a strong government in the Centre.
"I feel the gathbandhan will get more than 60 seats in UP. BJP will be wiped out across the country. Exit polls will prove to be completely false like it had happened before. The opposition will form a strong govt at the centre", he said.
Singh also lambasted Election Commission accusing it of working in favour of BJP.
"The Election Commission has entirely become a puppet of the BJP government. They should shift their office to BJP headquarters. They haven't yet made clear as to what would happen in case VVPAT count doesn't match with the EVM. Election Commission is working in a biased way", he said.
Earlier on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, seeking deployment of additional observer and security forces at the strong rooms.
AAP has alleged the opposition parties have "planned attempts to gerrymander with EVMs a day or two ahead of the actual counting on May 23.
