Study finds how Anaesthesia works in extreme polar region

A recent study states that commonly used anaesthetic drugs will work even if they are exposed to the harsh environmental conditions of the

The study was discussed in the meeting, 'Euroanaesthesia' in Vienna,

Anaesthetists can find themselves working in a wide range of situations and challenging conditions where the supply of medicines can be interrupted extreme by environmental factors. This can introduce uncertainties into planning how anaesthetics will be used during a procedure, which in turn can impact patient safety.

The team of researchers studied the effects of exposing four commonly used anaesthetic drugs (fentanyl citrate, etomidate, rocuronium bromide and suxamethonium chloride) to weather conditions to determine whether these compounds could be safely and reliably used in such conditions.

To analyse the impact of environmental factors on anaesthetic drugs, the four selected drugs were subjected to the extreme polar climate of 'Deception Island' in Antarctica, with vials of each drug left outside in clear plastic bags but nothing to protect them from the bitterly cold conditions.

Measurements were taken of the maximum and minimum values of daily temperature, wind speed, atmospheric pressure, and relative humidity, amount of sunlight, rain, and solar Drug vials were then examined at 24, 48, and 72 hours for damage to the container itself, any changes or deterioration of the medicine inside, and a detailed was performed to measure any loss of potency of the compounds using high-resolution liquid chromatography.

The researchers found that despite being exposed to conditions for up to 72 hours, the drugs were well within the allowed margins of security (99-110 per cent).

To further explain how a result of 110 per cent could be achieved, Navarro-Suay, one of the researchers said: "Sometimes a drug can be changed or improved with weather conditions, like light or cold. The drug administration security interval is from 95 to 110 per cent so these results show we could employ these drugs safely to patients under the extreme conditions like the polar weather found in "

He concludes: "This shows that using the common anaesthetic drugs fentanyl, etomidate, rocuronium bromide and suxamethonium chloride appears safe even in this extreme environment in

