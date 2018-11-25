Teams from Germany, Ireland arrive in Odisha for Hockey World Cup

Ahead of the upcoming men's Hockey World Cup, teams representing and arrived at the International Airport on Sunday.

Though they had a disappointing outing at the Men's Hockey World League Final in 2017 in Bhubaneswar where they lost the Bronze medal match to India, the German team is vying for the top spot at the prestigious event.

Reflecting on the competitiveness of the game, German said, "It feels good to be back here. We have played a couple of times here and the fans are fantastic. The is good, we can't wait to get onto the pitch. We came here to achieve something and we have the capability and the team for that. It will be quite a tough tournament considering the games are stretched to the last minute and about eight teams are evenly placed."

are grouped with Pakistan, Malaysia, and the in Pool D, and will begin their campaign against on December 1.

Meanwhile, grouped in Pool B with Australia, England and China, too arrived on Sunday afternoon.

"We have quite a few senior players as well as youngsters. Many of them have never been to so there is a lot of excitement among the players," Irish said.

will begin their campaign on November 30 against defending champions

The Canadian national team grouped in Pool C along with India, and South Africa, also arrived early in the morning, while will join the remaining 15 participating teams tonight.

The prestigious men's is slated to begin from November 28 to December 16 at in Bhubaneswar in

