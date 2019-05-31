UPSC civil services prelims: Delhi Metro services to begin from 6 am on Sunday

In a relief to aspirants who will be appearing for the UPSC preliminary examination 2019, services of Delhi Metro will begin from 6 am on Sunday (May 31).

will also begin on Phase 3 extensions from 6 am on that day.

The metro lines under Phase 3 are -- Dilshad Garden - (New Bus Adda) of Red Line, Jahangirpuri - Samaypur Badli of Yellow Line, - Noida Electronic City of Blue Line, Mundka - Brigadier of Green Line, Badarpur Border - of Violet Line, - Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and - Shiv Vihar of Pink Line and Janak Puri West -

Candidates wishing to avail Metro services can do so from 6 am on Sunday so that they can reach their examination centres on time.

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

The exam consists of two papers and will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and again from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The prelims is the first level that a candidate needs to qualify for the main examination.

