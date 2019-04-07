Those running government from Delhi killed Mahatma Gandhi, alleges Farooq Abdullah

-
National Conference (NC) chairman Farooq Abdullah on Sunday alleged that the people who are running the government in Delhi are the ones who were the killers of Mahatma Gandhi.
"Mahatma Gandhi was killed. It was the RSS people who killed him. It was also banned by Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Because they wanted to create a Hindu Rashtra, which was not accepted by leaders of that time. People who are running the government in Delhi are the ones who are killers of Mahatma Gandhi," Abdullah said while addressing an election rally here.
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "You promised Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. What have you done for the development of Jammu and Kashmir? Did they bring peace here?"
Abdullah also hit out at the Centre for closing Srinagar-Jammu highway.
"They have closed the road. When the Kargil war took place? It was not closed then. I was the CM. No road was closed. Which war is taking place now? There is no fight. You have failed on the promised you have made," he said.
