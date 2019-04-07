JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Those running government in Delhi killed Mahatma Gandhi, alleges Farooq Abdullah
Business Standard

Those running government from Delhi killed Mahatma Gandhi, alleges Farooq Abdullah

ANI  |  Politics 

National Conference (NC) chairman Farooq Abdullah on Sunday alleged that the people who are running the government in Delhi are the ones who were the killers of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Mahatma Gandhi was killed. It was the RSS people who killed him. It was also banned by Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Because they wanted to create a Hindu Rashtra, which was not accepted by leaders of that time. People who are running the government in Delhi are the ones who are killers of Mahatma Gandhi," Abdullah said while addressing an election rally here.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "You promised Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. What have you done for the development of Jammu and Kashmir? Did they bring peace here?"

Abdullah also hit out at the Centre for closing Srinagar-Jammu highway.

"They have closed the road. When the Kargil war took place? It was not closed then. I was the CM. No road was closed. Which war is taking place now? There is no fight. You have failed on the promised you have made," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 22:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU