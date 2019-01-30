Ties with Russia not affected by US sanctions: Maduro

Venezuelan has said that US sanctions on the company do not threaten the close ties his country shares with

"There are no (risks) because is an independent and sovereign state. Russian enterprises are very powerful and they possess own engineering staff, finance, logistics. is an enterprise of the sovereign state," Maduro told

"( and Venezuela) are two sovereign states that do business, invest and implement Everything will be fine, it is protected by armour - business between Russia and in oil and gas sector," he outlined.

On Monday, announced a package of sanctions targeting Venezuela's company, Petroleos de SA (PDVSA), claiming that it would prevent "further diversion" of assets by "former Maduro."

The fresh restrictions will freeze $7 billion in assets and cause more than $11 billion in lost export revenues throughout the next year

Russia is heavily involved in Venezuela's industry. Russian firm holds a large stake in a subsidiary of

The US has called on all "responsible nations" to recognise self-proclaimed interim as the country's legitimate

US also plans to meet with Guaido's to the soon.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused of attempting to organize a coup in Venezuela

The US has certified Guaido's authority to receive and control "certain" assets, held by the or any other U.S. insured banks, which are owned by the Government of on Tuesday. US mentioned that the certification would help Guaido in safeguarding those assets "for the benefit of the Venezuelan people".

Massive protests against Maduro, called by the National Assembly, have jolted Venezuela in the recent past. President Guaido, on January 23, dismissed Maduro's status as President and proclaimed himself to be the of the nation - a move that was immediately supported by the

The US support of Guaido's legitimacy has led to the deterioration of ties between the USA and Venezuela. All Venezuelan diplomats in the USA have returned home, according to Maduro, after he called for the severing of diplomatic relations with the nation.

Russia, on the other hand, has shown its support for Maduro's regime, slamming the for its interference in the sovereign affairs of Venezuela on various platforms, including the

