Trump still 'thinking' on Pelosi's proposal of postponing State of Union speech

early on Sunday again took on Nancy Pelosi, stating that he is still pondering over Pelosi's request to postpone addressing the State of Union amid the ongoing partial shutdown in the Federal government, which has lasted 30 days and is still counting.

"Nancy, I am still thinking about the State of the Union speech. There are so many options- including doing it as per your written offer (made during the Shutdown, security is no problem), and my written acceptance. While a contract is a contract, I'll get back to you soon!" Trump tweeted.

According to The Hill, Pelosi, last week, had pleaded Trump to reschedule his speech that was slated to take place on January 29 and had also suggested the latter to "work together to determine another suitable date after the government has re-opened."

Trump on Thursday cancelled Pelosi's planned seven-day trip to Brussels, Afghanistan, and Egypt, as a " event", citing the government shutdown, adding that the trip would be rescheduled once the shutdown is "over."

Trump's response came a day after asked him to postpone his State of the Union address to a later date after raising concerns about the security apparatus due to the shutdown.

The had also suggested the deliver his comments for the State of Union in writing.

In addition, the also termed as a 'Radical Democrat' for behaving too 'irrationally and has gone so far to the left'.

" has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat. She is so petrified of the "lefties" in her party that she has lost control...And by the way, clean up the streets in San Francisco, they are disgusting!" Trump added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)