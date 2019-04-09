Trump urges Uganda to find kidnappers of freed American tourist

US on Monday (local time) urged to find the kidnappers who abducted American tourist and her tourist guide in earlier this month.

He said that the perpetrators should be "quickly" brought to justice.

" must find the kidnappers of the American Tourist and guide before people will feel safe in going there. Bring them to justice openly and quickly!" Trump tweeted.

On April 2, Endicott and her Congolese were abducted at gunpoint by an armed gang while on a game drive at the Elizabeth National Park in Uganda.

The duo was held captive for five days and the abductors had demanded a ransom of USD 500,000 for their release.

Endicott and her guide were found unharmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, had said on Sunday.

He added that the suspected kidnappers fled the scene of the rescue after security personnel moved in the region.

A of the Wild Frontiers Uganda, the company Endicott toured with, had stated that she and Remezo were unharmed by the abductors, whose identities have not been revealed yet.

