UNESCO member states adopt first global agreement on ethics of AI

The first ever global standard on the ethics of artificial intelligence (AI) was presented by Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), on Thursday.
The agreement was adopted by the member states of UNESCO at its General Conference on Tuesday.
"AI has the potential to benefit societies and economies in many ways, but it also presents risks and challenges," UNESCO said in a press release.
The Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence sets out common values and principles to assist in the creation of the legal infrastructure required to ensure the healthy development of AI.
"The world needs rules for artificial intelligence to benefit humanity. The Recommendation on the ethics of AI is a major answer," Azoulay told the press conference in Paris.
The Recommendation has three main parts: values, principles and strategic areas.
The main contents of the Recommendation include protecting data, banning social scoring and mass surveillance, helping to monitor and evaluate, and protecting the environment.
On Dec. 7 and 8, the 2021 International Forum on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Education will be held as a "hybrid" (online and in person) event in Qingdao, China.
Participants will consider how AI governance and innovation networks can be enhanced to direct AI towards the common good in education, and for humanity.
