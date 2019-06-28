V-Nourish inaugurates new plant in Keshwana, Rajasthan to manufacture range

Popular consumer brand, Veeba Foods has forayed into child nutrition segment with its new brand, V-Nourish, a scientifically designed wholesome nutritional supplement for kids above the age of five.

Launched in four variants - Choco-Cookie flavour, Strawberry flavour, Badam flavour, and Kesar Pista flavour - V-Nourish is available in modern trade and general trade stores across the top hundred cities in the country.

V-Nourish is being manufactured in a new integrated facility in Keshwana, Rajasthan and is spread over 2 lakh square feet of world-class manufacturing space. The plant currently has around three hundred workers engaged in production.

"The journey of V-Nourish started with my desire to give best-in-class nutrition to my children. While we parents are always concerned about our child's nutrition, they are driven by taste. After 3 years of research and development, we are proud to announce V-Nourish, which perhaps have the highest nutrition in the category. As a parent myself and a responsible food researcher and developer, I can assure you making your child finish the glass of milk will no longer be an everyday struggle," said Viraj Bahl, Founder and MD of Veeba and V-Nourish.

The kids' health beverage market is estimated to be around seven thousand crores out of which premium nutrition is growing at 12 per cent year on year.

Innovated by Veeba Foods' Founder, Viraj Bahl and a team of Veeba research scientists, V-Nourish has over forty nutri-boosters including high protein, micronutrients, prebiotics, and probiotics to support growth and development of children to help them stay healthy and active.

V-Nourish promise a unique product experience with the presence of real fruit chunks and nuts with every sip and are free of any artificial flavours, synthetic colours, and added preservatives.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)