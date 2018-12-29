inaugurated the Regional Centre ( SARC) in on Saturday. This new Centre is expected to improve crop production, seed quality and the nutritional value of rice.

It will also work with partners to enhance farmers’ knowledge and income and deliver advanced research, teaching and services in the connection.

With an aim to double farmers’ income, the dedicated the country the 6th SARC campus here which will serve as a hub for rice research and training in and SAARC region.

Not only that, the education and training arm of IRRI SARC, IRRI Education, will also teach scientists and agriculture leaders about the latest technologies and innovations for sustainable farming; and laboratories for digital crop monitoring and assessment, and demonstration fields where variety testing is conducted

The major aim of IRRI is to improve livelihood and nutrition, abolishing poverty, hunger, and malnutrition among those countries which depend on

Speaking at the inaugural function, Dr. Matthew Morell, IRRI stated, “This is a landmark moment for and IRRI. This state-of-the-art rice research centre will catalyze South-South collaboration, strengthen the research expertise and capacity of rice-growing countries in the region, and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.”

“It is only through the support of our network of global partners, such as the Government of India, that knowledge and innovations gained at this centre can be speedily tailored to meet needs of farmers in India, across and across ” he added.

Moreover, IRRI SARC facilities will include the in Rice Value Addition (CERVA), a suite of modern laboratories where rice grains are assessed for ;quality and nutritional value and sensory evaluations for grain taste, texture, and aroma are conducted; on-site facilities.

The inaugural function was graced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other dignitaries.

