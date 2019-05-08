Vice President Naidu to embark on four-day visit to Vietnam

Vice M will embark on an official four-day visit to from May 9, said on Wednesday.

During his visit, will hold meetings with of Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, and of of Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the MEA said in an official statement.

He will deliver the keynote address at the 16th Day of Vesak Celebration at in Vietnam's

will also meet the Indian community and Vietnamese beneficiaries of the organised in Vietnam under the ' for Humanity' initiative launched to commemorate the 150th birth

India-Vietnam relations have been built on a firm foundation of close cultural, historical and civilisational links and are marked by mutual trust and understanding as well as strong cooperation in regional and international fora, the statement said.

The relationship between the two countries was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Narendra Modi's 2016 visit to Vietnam.

Naidu's visit follows a series of high-level exchanges last year including the visits of (January 2018) and (March 2018) of Vietnam to

These exchanges have resulted in robust cooperation in several areas, have expanded defence and security ties, forged new economic and commercial linkages and deepened people-to-people engagement. The two sides share a common desire to promote peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)