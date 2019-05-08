Vice President Naidu to embark on four-day visit to Vietnam

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will embark on an official four-day visit to Vietnam from May 9, External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.
During his visit, Naidu will hold meetings with Vice-President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairperson of National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the MEA said in an official statement.
He will deliver the keynote address at the 16th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration at Tam Chuc Pagoda in Vietnam's Ha Nam Province.
Naidu will also meet the Indian community and Vietnamese beneficiaries of the Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp organised in Vietnam under the 'India for Humanity' initiative launched to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
India-Vietnam relations have been built on a firm foundation of close cultural, historical and civilisational links and are marked by mutual trust and understanding as well as strong cooperation in regional and international fora, the statement said.
The relationship between the two countries was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 visit to Vietnam.
Naidu's visit follows a series of high-level exchanges last year including the visits of Prime Minister (January 2018) and President (March 2018) of Vietnam to India.
These exchanges have resulted in robust cooperation in several areas, have expanded defence and security ties, forged new economic and commercial linkages and deepened people-to-people engagement. The two sides share a common desire to promote peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
