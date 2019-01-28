We don't trouble anyone but if someone troubles us, we don't leave them either: PM Modi hails Army

on Monday hailed the efforts of Indian armed forces in ensuring security and asserted that has given a clear message that it doesn't trouble anyone but won't leave anyone either if they trouble the country.

Addressing a Cadet Corps (NCC) rally in the capital, the said: "Our has given a clear message that 'Hum chhedte nahi hai, lekin kisine agar chhedha toh hum chhodhte bhi nahi hain' (We don't trouble anyone but if someone troubles us, we don't leave them either). We will not hesitate in taking a step when it is about national security".

Modi's comments has come at a time when a film based on the 2016 surgical strike by Indian armed forces has been making news and even Prime Minister had quoted the 'How's the Josh?' catchphrase during a function in a few days back.

had also recently watched the film in Bengaluru in the company of war veterans, while organised a special screening of the movie through a mobile van in Amethi.

Outlining the growing stature of globally, in his address today said that the whole world has acknowledged possibilities that offers.

"Today the entire world is saying that is not only full of possibilities, but India is also fulfilling all of them, be it economic conditions or our capability to fight our enemies", said Prime Minister

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi while addressing a public rally in Thrissur, Kerala, PM Modi asserted that the world which had given up on India around five years ago is now showing interest to come here and invest.

The Prime Minister, while speaking at the State Convention of BJP Yuva Morcha attended by over three lakh people at Thekkinadu Maidan, said: "Five years ago, the world had given up on India; however, today the world wants to come here and invest".

