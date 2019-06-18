With Bolt inspiring Jamaica, the side is full of confidence: Hugh Menzies

Jamaica's coach on Tuesday said that is inspiring the team to showcase good performance. As a result, the side is full of confidence.

"He's been a great for us. He came on the other day and spoke to the girls," Goal.com quoted Menzies, as saying.

"He's a massive for the country. He wears the flag high. He could have easily trained outside the country but he trained in Jamaica, he kept his roots, he hasn't changed since he was 17 to what he is now," he added.

The Jamaican are appearing for the first team in the Women's and the team has so far failed to score a goal.

has conceded eight goals across their defeats to and

Menzies said that is an amazing and he did calls to have an interaction with the women's team.

"He could have easily trained outside the country but he trained in Jamaica, he kept his roots, he hasn't changed since he was 17 to what he is now. He's such a positive force, he brings a lot of confidence to our group," he added.

failed to become a last year after having a trial with Australian side Central Coast Mariners, but he continues to extend support to the Jamaican team. The is believed to be a close friend of women's Menzies.

" told me his first touch was so bad it took him to He prefers to track, he told me that personally, that was his dream," Menzies said.

Menzies believes that the team's participation in will act as a launchpad for women's in the country.

"We can't get on any higher platform. We just hope that our federation and corporate comes on board and stays on board," Menzies said.

"We have dealt with adversity. This group and our staff have been resilient. We have really put our best foot forward just by being here," he added.

Jamaica will next take on today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)