3i Infotech hits the roof on order win worth Rs 13 cr from RSPCB

3i Infotech was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 55 after the company bagged a work order from Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) for a total contract value of Rs 12.85 crore (plus applicable GST & all other taxes/ duties).

The work order entailed the "design, development, implementation and maintenance of integrated e-Governance Solution 2.0 for Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board covering end to end business processes under various acts and rules."

On a consolidated basis, 3i Infotech reported a net loss of Rs 22.63 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 21.87 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales jumped 5% to Rs 165.70 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

3i Infotech is a global information technology company providing IP based software solutions and a wide range of IT services across various sectors including banking, insurance, capital markets, asset & wealth management manufacturing, retail, distribution, telecom and healthcare.

