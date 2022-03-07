HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cyient Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Graphite India Ltd and PNB Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2022.

HEG Ltd soared 7.26% to Rs 1225 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 47364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29589 shares in the past one month.

Cyient Ltd surged 5.92% to Rs 930.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17628 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd spiked 5.65% to Rs 171.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd exploded 4.75% to Rs 492.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91852 shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd spurt 4.52% to Rs 421.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44072 shares in the past one month.

