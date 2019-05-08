JUST IN
Business Standard

3i Infotech standalone net profit declines 18.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 75.28 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech declined 18.92% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 75.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 250.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 86.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 283.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 237.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales75.2866.29 14 283.93237.51 20 OPM %35.3228.87 -34.66-27.18 - PBDT24.2829.38 -17 257.67-79.55 LP PBT22.5027.75 -19 250.85-86.71 LP NP22.5027.75 -19 250.85-86.71 LP

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019.

