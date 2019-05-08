3i Infotech standalone net profit declines 18.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 75.28 crore

Net profit of Infotech declined 18.92% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 75.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 250.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 86.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 283.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 237.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

75.2866.29283.93237.5135.3228.8734.66-27.1824.2829.38257.67-79.5522.5027.75250.85-86.7122.5027.75250.85-86.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)