5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 673.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.11% to Rs 79.55 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 673.38% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 79.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales79.5567.93 17 OPM %25.1710.82 -PBDT16.162.90 457 PBT14.071.65 753 NP10.751.39 673

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:14 IST

