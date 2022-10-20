5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 673.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.11% to Rs 79.55 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 673.38% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 79.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

