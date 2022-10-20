5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 673.38% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Star Health, 5paisa Capital, HFCL, Techno Electric in focus
5Paisa Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 24.91% in the March 2022 quarter
Board of 5Paisa Capital approves fund raising up to Rs 250 cr via NCDs
5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.64% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 17.11% to Rs 79.55 croreNet profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 673.38% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 79.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales79.5567.93 17 OPM %25.1710.82 -PBDT16.162.90 457 PBT14.071.65 753 NP10.751.39 673
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU