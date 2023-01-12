Volumes soar at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes jump at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter
Bayer CropScience Ltd Surges 4.83%
Bayer CropScience jumps after Q1 PAT rises 19% YoY
Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 5.52% in the September 2022 quarter
Bayer Cropscience declines after temporarily discontinuing operations at Himatnagar Plant
-
Bayer CropScience Ltd clocked volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9297 shares
360 ONE WAM Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 January 2023.
Bayer CropScience Ltd clocked volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9297 shares. The stock lost 0.31% to Rs.4,670.05. Volumes stood at 3773 shares in the last session.
360 ONE WAM Ltd saw volume of 2.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24545 shares. The stock increased 1.80% to Rs.1,790.00. Volumes stood at 32598 shares in the last session.
One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 319.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.99 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.31% to Rs.548.40. Volumes stood at 34.49 lakh shares in the last session.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27978 shares. The stock rose 0.91% to Rs.1,312.40. Volumes stood at 21610 shares in the last session.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 8.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.41% to Rs.4,118.00. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU