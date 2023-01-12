Volumes soar at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Bayer CropScience Ltd clocked volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9297 shares

360 ONE WAM Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 January 2023.

Bayer CropScience Ltd clocked volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9297 shares. The stock lost 0.31% to Rs.4,670.05. Volumes stood at 3773 shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd saw volume of 2.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24545 shares. The stock increased 1.80% to Rs.1,790.00. Volumes stood at 32598 shares in the last session.

One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 319.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.99 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.31% to Rs.548.40. Volumes stood at 34.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27978 shares. The stock rose 0.91% to Rs.1,312.40. Volumes stood at 21610 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 8.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.41% to Rs.4,118.00. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 14:30 IST

