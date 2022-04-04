7NR Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Infomedia Press Ltd, Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Ankit Metal & Power Ltd and Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 April 2022.

7NR Retail Ltd crashed 4.98% to Rs 2.29 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infomedia Press Ltd tumbled 4.93% to Rs 5.59. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15829 shares in the past one month.

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd lost 4.89% to Rs 38.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65130 shares in the past one month.

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd fell 4.85% to Rs 9.02. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81235 shares in the past one month.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd pared 4.75% to Rs 17.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

