8K Miles Software Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.00% to Rs 88.07 crore

Net Loss of 8K Miles Software Services reported to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 396.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 88.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.88.0791.743.91-46.360.82-45.64-4.66-71.40-2.80-396.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)