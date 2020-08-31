JUST IN
Business Standard

8K Miles Software Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.00% to Rs 88.07 crore

Net Loss of 8K Miles Software Services reported to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 396.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 88.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales88.0791.74 -4 OPM %3.91-46.36 -PBDT0.82-45.64 LP PBT-4.66-71.40 93 NP-2.80-396.25 99

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 12:34 IST

