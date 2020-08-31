8K Miles Software Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
8K Miles Software Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter
8K Miles Software Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 128.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in US ceases print edition after 50 years
Iconic ethnic newspaper ceases print edition after 50 years
Maha lockdown: 559 units resume operations, 8.8k staff attend
-
Sales decline 4.00% to Rs 88.07 croreNet Loss of 8K Miles Software Services reported to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 396.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 88.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales88.0791.74 -4 OPM %3.91-46.36 -PBDT0.82-45.64 LP PBT-4.66-71.40 93 NP-2.80-396.25 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU