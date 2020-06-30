A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 245.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 15.88 crore

Net profit of A K Spintex rose 245.45% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.59% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 63.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

