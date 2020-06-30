A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 245.45% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 15.88 croreNet profit of A K Spintex rose 245.45% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.59% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 63.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.8816.66 -5 63.5860.14 6 OPM %10.6410.14 -11.2511.12 - PBDT1.611.47 10 6.315.53 14 PBT0.720.31 132 2.591.76 47 NP0.380.11 245 1.911.26 52
