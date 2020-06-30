Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.54 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.30% to Rs 15.14 croreNet Loss of Shree Rajasthan Syntex reported to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.30% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.69% to Rs 69.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.1435.46 -57 69.33172.00 -60 OPM %-11.49-13.28 --5.86-7.06 - PBDT-3.52-9.31 62 -17.16-26.07 34 PBT-4.59-10.41 56 -21.57-30.56 29 NP-6.54-2.46 -166 -21.70-17.73 -22
