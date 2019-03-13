A2Z Infra Engineering pares 5.27% stake in subsidiary A2Z Green

-
A2Z Infra Engineering announced that the company has sold 12,00,000 equity shares constituting 5.27% stake held in A2Z Green Waste Management (A2Z Green) resulting into the Company losing its management control over A2Z Green and henceforth, A2Z Green has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company for all purposes.
The shareholding of the Company now stands reduced to 42.61%.
