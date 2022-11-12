A2Z Infra Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
A2Z Infra Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Sanmit Infra approves sub-division of 10-for-1
JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.70 crore in the September 2022 quarter
H.G. Infra Engineering fixes record date for dividend
H.G. Infra Engineering update on NHAI road project in Telangana
-
Sales decline 4.39% to Rs 96.54 croreNet Loss of A2Z Infra Engineering reported to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 159.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.39% to Rs 96.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales96.54100.97 -4 OPM %-0.281.05 -PBDT-1.931.16 PL PBT-4.22-0.83 -408 NP-5.42-159.67 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU