Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Ispat crude steel production tumbles 77% YoY in Q2
JSW Ispat crude steel production slids 25% YoY in Q1
Metal stocks tumble after Centre slaps export duty on steel, materials
JSW Ispat Special Products update on Q2 crude steel production
JSW Steel records net loss of Rs 848 cr in Q2 FY23
-
Sales rise 46.25% to Rs 52.68 croreNet Loss of Aanchal Ispat reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.25% to Rs 52.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.6836.02 46 OPM %-0.46-4.08 -PBDT-1.62-1.16 -40 PBT-1.78-1.32 -35 NP-1.78-1.32 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU