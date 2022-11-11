Ashok Leyland reports consolidated net profit of Rs 163.91 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 72.74% to Rs 9552.66 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland reported to Rs 163.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 103.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.74% to Rs 9552.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5530.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9552.665530.1810.6810.41543.16122.39334.52-84.55163.91-103.43

