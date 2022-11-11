JUST IN
RDB Realty & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 114.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.40% to Rs 16.12 crore

Net profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure rose 114.37% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 70.40% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.129.46 70 OPM %18.3627.27 -PBDT4.082.11 93 PBT4.042.08 94 NP3.581.67 114

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 09:18 IST

