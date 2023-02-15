Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.47 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.00% to Rs 40.56 croreNet Loss of Aanchal Ispat reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.00% to Rs 40.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.5656.33 -28 OPM %-1.16-1.08 -PBDT-2.31-0.80 -189 PBT-2.47-0.96 -157 NP-2.47-0.96 -157
