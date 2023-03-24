Aarti Drugs Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd and Minda Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2023.

Aarti Drugs Ltd spiked 7.49% to Rs 401.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31803 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd soared 7.34% to Rs 94.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12317 shares in the past one month.

Cyient Ltd surged 6.31% to Rs 1001.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13989 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10857 shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd rose 4.54% to Rs 627.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18482 shares in the past one month.

Minda Corporation Ltd spurt 3.66% to Rs 208.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43371 shares in the past one month.

