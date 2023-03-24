Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for depression drug

The drug major on Friday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Doxepin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 150 mg.

Doxepin Hydrochloride capsule is indicated to treat mental/mood problems such as depression and anxiety. It helps improve moods and feelings of well-being, relieves anxiety and tension, helps sleep better and increases the energy level.

The pharma company said that the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

According to IQVIA MAT January 2023 data, Doxepin Hydrochloride Capsules USP had annual sales of $2.11 million in the United States.

As of 31 December 2022, the group now has 353 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.5% to Rs 622.90 crore on 17.9% rise in net sales to Rs 4,159.80 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were up 0.01% to Rs 482.40 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)